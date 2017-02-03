New Zealand cricket to launch inquiry into Napier ODI washout

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Friday it was reviewing Napier´s suitability to host international fixtures after the second one-dayer against Australia was abandoned due to a rain-sodden outfield.

The washout on Thursday was the third time in four years that inclement weather has forced a one-day international to be cancelled at Napier´s McLean Park without a ball being bowled.

NZC´s chief operating officer Anthony Crummy it was “hugely disappointing”, particularly given the outfield remained water-logged five hours after rain had cleared.

He said a review was underway into possible drainage issues, but noted there was no problem when Zealand and Bangladesh played a Twenty20 there in wet conditions last month.

Crummy could not guarantee an ODI against South Africa scheduled on March 1 at McLean Park would proceed as planned.

“I can´t at the moment, we need to see this review and understand exactly what´s happened,” he told Radio Sport.

“Our major focus is finding out what´s actually changed and what needs to happen to get McLean Park to the condition it needs to be to handle international cricket.”

The washout means the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy will now be decided in the final match in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand won the series opener by six runs in Auckland on Monday and a follow-up victory would see them regain the trophy they lost in a 3-0 whitewash in Australia in December.