Nation to get success in Panama Papers’ case: Sirajul Haq

KANDHKOT, Sindh: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq expressed his hope that nation to get successful in Panama Papers’ case. He said it would not be a great sacrifice if 5,000 people barred for security and integrity of the country.

The JI Ameer slammed rulers over day-by-day increment in their assets and businesses, whereas, nationals were deprived of basic facilities. He said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will continue its struggle for transforming the country into Corruption Free Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq was addressing condolence reference held in commemoration of JI senior leader and renowned cleric, Maulana Wahid Bakhsh Khilji, at Darul Uloom-ul-Islamia KandhKot.

Sirajul Haq prayed for peace of departed soul of the JI leader. He paid rich tribute to educational and religious services of Maulana Wahid Bakhsh Khilji. He also expressed condolence after meeting with relatives of the cleric.

Earlier, Sirajul Haq, on his arrival, was warmly welcomed by workers in Ghauspura and Karampur Bajrani areas. He was accompanied by JI Sindh Ameer Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui, Mumtaz Sehtu, JI Kashmor Zone Ameer Hafiz Saleemullah Khilji and various other provincial and local leaders.