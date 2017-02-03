Muhammad Zubair takes oath as Sindh governor

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and former federal minister, took oath as 32nd Governor of Sindh on Thursday which was administered by Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Sajjad Ali Shah.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Governor House which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, Corps Commander Karachi, Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh and various other provincial ministers.

Moreover, the occasion was also attended by State Minister of Information and Braoadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N senior leader Daniyal Aziz, Inspector General (IG) Sindh and prominent personalities belonging to different sectors.

Soon after taking oath as the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for CAD, Tariq Fazal Choudhry and PML-N leader Danial Aziz.

The Governor laid a wreath of flowers at the Mazar, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitors’ Book.

Talking to media, the new Governor said that he would do his best to come up to the expectations of the people of the province.

He said that he would seek guidance from the teachings of the Quaid-i-Azam while performing his duties as the Governor of Sindh and discharge his duties with honesty, commitment and devotion. APP