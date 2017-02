LARKANA: Some unidentified persons opened fire and killed two people in village Wali Muhammad Jagirani in the jurisdiction of Mahota Police Station near Larkana.



The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the fields near the village. The attackers managed to escape after the incident.

Police have shifted the bodies to Chandka Hospital. The deceased were identified as Ashfaq Bhutto and Mukhtar Jagirani. Police have registered a case and started investigation.