Jamaat-e-Islami to take out “Kashmir Solidarity Rally” on Feb 05

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to take out “Kashmir solidarity rally” on February 5th, 2017 to express solidarity with Kashmir movement.

February 5 has been observed as Kashmir day every year to support the freedom movement of Kashmiries in Indian occupied Kashmir. The day was declared Kashmir day on the appeal and efforts of JI.

The rally would be taken out from Jail Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid. The rally would be taken out at 3:30 in afternoon.

JI Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto, JI Karachi chief Engr. Naeem and others would address the rally. JI Karachi secretary Abdul Wahab has appealed masses to participate in the rally so as to express solidarity to their Kashmiri brothers.

Meanwhile, JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the party has been serving Karachiites through public aid committees.

Talking to the top brass of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), Pakistan at the JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said that the focus of public aid committees is to resolve the problems, created by NADRA, K-electric and other civic departments.

He said that the JI has served the city thrice as its members had played a significant role in progress and development of Karachi, where as in the capacity of Mayors and Nazim.

He was of the view that the JI is capable enough to serve and lead the megalopolis. He also informed the delegation that the party would launch a massive contact drive to get the citizens united for resolution of their issues.