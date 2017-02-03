Insaf Health Insurance to be provided across KP in 2018: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said on Friday that it is most likely that the political organisation is given mandate by the people to assume federal government in coming year.

Addressing a function in connection with Insaf Health Insurance on Friday, he said people of entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be provided with health cards for better medical facilities. ‘Insaf Health Card’ is one of the biggest services that the provincial government could do to the people.

He asserted that government hospitals lagged behind in provision of facilities to the locals out of political interference and nepotism. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set an example for other provinces of Pakistan, he added.

None could expect of the doctors to fulfill their jobs in the best interest of the people unless they are in-charge of the decisions taken in hospitals, he said.

Imran Khan said that no institution could develop unless merit in appointments is considered supreme to everything else.

He reiterated that at least 34,000 students in the province returned to government’s schools from private institutions as facilities and quality of education bettered there.