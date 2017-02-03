Governor Abbott cuts funds to Travis County over sanctuary policy

TEXAS: Travis County, a home to Austin, is facing a cut in funding from the Governor Greg Abbott.

The moves comes after the new Sheriff of Travis County, Sally Hermandez, refused to extend cooperation to officials of the federal immigration.

Under the new policy of Hernandez, the deputies could not ask anyone about his/her immigration status and keep illegal immigrants at country jails in case they had already served sentences granted for minor offenses.

In response, Governor Greg Abbott termed the new policy as “dangerous, reckless and shortsighted”.

The governor announced that he would cancel the $18 million grant earmarked for various programs related law enforcement in Travis County and University of Texas.

As per my oath taken as a leader, fear and misinformation will not be part of guiding principles to protect my citizens, Abbott said.

He claimed that he was following country’s laws and protecting constitutional rights.