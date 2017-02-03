Funeral offered for Quebec City mosque firing victims

MONTREAL: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined fellow Canadians Thursday to mourn three of six men killed in a mosque shooting, seeking to pull together a nation shaken by the hate crime.

Nearly 5,000 mourners packed into a hockey arena in Montreal´s Olympic park for the funeral, while many more across Canada watched it on television. For many in this mostly secular nation, the ceremony was their first glimpse of traditional Muslim funeral rites.

There were also prayers for the other three victims, who will be commemorated the next day in Quebec City. Khaled Belkacemi, 60, and Abedlkrim Hassane, 41, both Algerian dual nationals, and Tunisian-born Aboubaker Thabti, 44, were shot dead, along with three other worshippers at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday.