CM Murad orders topographical survey to redesign Karachi zoo

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking Karachi Zoo project so seriously has held another meeting this morning at 8.30am and decided to redesign the garden and develop it on the pattern of Singapore Zoo which has established almost on the same size.

The chief minister had visited Karachi zoo yesterday along with Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Architect Samar Ali Khan MPA, Design director Zain Mustafa, ACS (Dev) M. Wassem, the other concerned government and KMC officers to see its condition, structure, issues and the scope to redesign and develop it further. The chief minister just after his brain storming whirlwind visit of the zoo yesterday had decided to chair another meeting with the team members involved in planning and redesigning of the zoo convened another meeting for this morning to take final decision with collective wisdom.

The chief minister was briefed by Design Director Zain Mustafa and MPA Samar Ali Khan and proposed to dismantle cages and develop larger intelligent enclosures. On this the chief minister said that the enclosure must have natural habitat with animal-centric environment. He went on saying “it must be climate/season responsive, flexible for animals to interact and manipulate their spaces.”

The architect told the chief minister that the innovative enclosure design is based on research from the design of 10 international zoos such as San Diego, Singapore, Bronx Zoo, Berlin Zoo and others.

The chief minister was told that the material to be selected for enclosures would be designed for low maintenance, sustainable, animal-friendly. The ground soil would also be changed as per physical needs of the animals. Apart from it, there would be mobilization system of enrichment within the enclosure which means there would be movable animal furniture, hiding dens, raised levels, climbing structures, perching surfaces.

The fences of the enclosures would be high to allow maximum sunlight. There would also be concealed spaces for animals to retire in when they require privacy and concealed spaces with rear access for veterinary care. The chief minister directed the team to install CCTV cameras in all the enclosures and around the zoo for monitoring and security.

The CM was told that there would be topographical survey and Environmental Assessment Study of the zoo area. For which the chief minister directed the PD Karachi package to facilitate the team so that topographical survey and environmental assessment study could be done in a minimum time. Chief Minister said that Karachi was megalopolis city and it needs maximum entertainment places. He directed the Mayor to conceive the up-gradation and redesigning of Safari park so that it could be taken up from the next financial year. “I am ready to finance Safari Park simultaneously if you can do it,” he said. INP