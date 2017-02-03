Action initiated against officials, doctors and hospitals for use of substandard stents: NA told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government initiated action against officials, doctors and hospitals involved in use of substandard stents.

This was stated by the Parliamentary Secretary for Informatin and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha while responding to a calling attention notice in the national assembly moved by Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan and others. The members said unregistered stents and substandard lenses were endangering the precious lives. The Parliamentary Secretary said that availability of registered stents is being ensured. He pointed out that there are 55 registered manufacturers of stents.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has also taken a suo moto notice on use of substandard stents.

Responding to another calling attention notice moved by Shahida Akhtar Ali and others regarding eighteen dysfunctional water testing labs of Safe Drinking Water Project and non-payment of salary to one hundred and fifty-eight scientists and technical staff for the last year, Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain said that these labs are working properly. He said efforts are underway to resolve the matter of 158 employees of Safe Drinking Water Project. INP