UN Security Council calls for Ukraine ceasefire as clashes rage

AVDIIVKA: The UN Security Council Tuesday called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Ukraine where three days of fighting in a flashpoint town have left at least 13 dead and thousands of locals without power in freezing conditions.

Endorsing a Kiev-drafted statement that did not raise objections from Russia, members “expressed grave concern about the dangerous deterioration of the situation in eastern Ukraine and its severe impact on the local civilian population.”

The Council’s unanimous call came as Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed rebels were locked in fighting for a third straight day in the flashpoint town of Avdiivka that has also sparked renewed EU concern about security in its backyard.

The industrial hub came under an unexpected assault Sunday from insurgents seeking to wrest back territory controlled by Kiev during the nearly three-year war.

The clashes have claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians and fighters on both sides since Sunday — the worst outburst of violence since the two sides agreed a new truce on December 23.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko underscored the urgency of the situation by cutting short a visit to Berlin on Monday and convened an emergency meeting of his National Security and Defence Council.—Agencies