Syria peace talks postponed until February 20

UNITED NATIONS: UN-led peace talks on Syria have been postponed until February 20 to allow a ceasefire to take hold and to give the opposition time to present a united front, the UN envoy said Tuesday.

The talks in Geneva had been scheduled to begin on February 8 but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week announced they would be delayed, without providing reasons.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told a closed meeting of the Security Council that the postponement would help bolster preparations for the talks aimed at ending the nearly six-year war. “We want to give a chance both to the government to become seriously engaged in discussions and the opposition (…) to actually be able to be given a chance to come with one unified opposition,” De Mistura told reporters after the meeting. Russia, Iran and Turkey last week led talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana on shoring up a ceasefire in Syria, where more than 310,000 people have died.—Agencies