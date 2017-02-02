Substandard stents seized from Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR: Drug control teams on Thursday raided various private and government hospitals and recovered around 25 substandard stents.

The health department officials said that the seized stents did not bear necessary details including manufacturing date, registration number and price.

During the raids, the drug control teams also seized stents manufactured by unregistered companies, a drug inspector said.

He added that the sale of stents not mentioning necessary details is illegal.

The official said that action would be taken against the hospitals under the Drug Act.