Rangers kill notorious gangster Baba Ladla in Lyari

KARACHI: Lyari gangster Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla was killed early Thursday morning along with his two accomplices in a shootout, Sindh Rangers said.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, in an intelligence-based operation paramilitary forces arrived at the Lyari’s Phoolpatti lane, the personnel were fired upon by suspects from house rooftops. In retaliatory fire, three suspects were killed on spot while three others managed to flee from the spot.

Sources informed that accomplices killed along with the prime suspect were Sikandar alias Sikko and Ladla`s uncle, Yaseen Baloch, further adding that a personnel was injured in the operation. As many as 15 Rangers` mobiles were used in this operation.

The deceased gangsters were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities, after their post-mortem the deceased will be shifted to Edhi morgue. A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers is deployed around the hospital.

Ladla was wanted by Sindh government for more than 100 murders, attempts to murder and extortion cases. His name was in Sindh Police’s ‘Red Book’ with Rs. 1,000,000 bounty for his capture.

A huge cache of weapons, including grenades and automatic weaponry, were recovered from the suspects.