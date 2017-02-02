Plan for capacity building of lG representatives: Secretary

PESHAWAR: The Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) KP has devised a permanent capacity building plan for the representatives of the Local Government to enable the district governments to serve the citizens as per their needs and requirements.

This was announced by Syed Jamaluddin Shah, Secretary LGE&RDD, in an experience sharing workshop in Peshawar organized by DFID-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme.

He added that LGE&RDD has developed a comprehensive training plan with the collaboration of development partners, to enable the district governments to serve the citizens as per their needs. The planning and budgeting processes has drastically changed in view of the new local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Keeping in view the political, administrative and financial devolution resources to local governments, there was a dire need for capacity building of the government officials and elected representatives. APP