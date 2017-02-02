Participants of fellowship for young lawyers from Balochistan calls on Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: A 30-member delegation of participants of Fellowship Programme for Young Lawyers from Balochistan headed by organizer Ahmer Bilal Soofi called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar as a part of their study tour here at the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The CJP welcomed the delegates and gave them an overview of the 1973 Constitution and procedural laws and explained different aspects to them, said a press release.

The CJP emphasized upon the students that hard work and dedication would make them successful in this profession. He also suggested them to show integrity and honesty in every walk of life to lead a contented life.

He commended the efforts of Ahmer Bilal Soofi for organizing the fellowship programme for the young lawyers of Balochistan.

Later, the Chief Justice answered questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences.

Earlier, Ahmer Bilal Soofi briefed the Chief Justice about the fellowship programme being conducted for the young lawyers of Balochistan. APP