NTC, PTV collaborating to ensure modern broadcasting services

ISLAMABAD: National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has deployed a new Digital Video Broadcast equipment to enable Pakistan Television (PTV) to broadcast live sessions through digital and secured optical fiber cable.

This latest state of the art SDI Video Broadcast equipment has been made functional for VVIP coverage initially for Islamabad which will subsequently be extended to other provinces/parts of the country. NTC and PTV are further negotiating to expand the system throughout Pakistan.

Managing Director, NTC, Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan on Wednesday said Video Broadcast equipment has been connected on redundant Optical Fiber link with PTV Center for broadcasting high quality signals from various locations in Islamabad. He expressed his satisfaction over recent achievements and hoped that NTC will further strive to provide good quality and modern services from its Multi Services platform and Optical Fiber networks. NTC is the first telecom operator in Pakistan which has recently introduced “NTC GoSmart App” Machine to Machine (M2M) and Point 2 Point (P2P) technologies.

NTC has also embarked upon to extend its telecom ICT services to all districts and cities within next three years. During current year, NTC is going to complete 100 per cent of its annual development programme projects. APP