Nisar says Trump’s executive order sent negative message to Muslim world

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has said that US President Donald Trump’s executive order had sent a negative message in the Muslim world.
The interior minister was addressing at the National Defense University here on Thursday.
He said that different laws for different people cannot work in a country.
Speaking about Kashmir, the minister said that a freedom movement could not be linked to terrorism.
He said that every man sporting beard and a woman wearing hijab cannot be declared as terrorist.