NA passes Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 2017, four bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 2017 for prohibition of holding property in benami and restrict right to recover or transfer property and provide mechanism and procedure of confiscation of benami property.

Moreover, the National Assembly also approved four more bill during the session including National Commission on Rights of Child Bill – 2016, Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill – 2016, Companies Appointment of Legal Advisors (Amendment) Act 2016, Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill 2016 in order to further amend Bar Council and Legal Practitioners Act 1973. The proposed law was referred back to National Assembly after essential amendments and was unanimously passed by the lower house.

Under this law, the benami property means a transaction or arrangement where a property is transferred to, or held by, and the consideration of such property has been provided or, paid by another person; or a property held for the immediate future benefit, direct or indirect, of the person who has provided the consideration; a transaction or arrangement in respect of a property carried out or made in fictitious name; a transaction or arrangement in respect of a property where the owner of the property is not aware of, or, denies knowledge of, such ownership; and a transaction or arrangement in respect of a property where the person providing the consideration is not traceable or fictitious.

The law provides that no person shall enter into any benami transaction and anybody violating this provision shall be punishable under the law and any property, which is subject matter of benami transactions, shall be liable to be confiscated by the federal government. Moreover, no person, being benamidar shall transfer the benami property held by him to the beneficial owner or any other person acting on his behalf and where any property is retransferred in contravention of the provisions of this law, the transaction of such property shall be deemed to be null and void.

This bill, once it becomes an Act, shall deal with the problems of tax evasion and black money especially in the real estate sector, and to target transactions that are carried out in other people’s name. It is also meant for putting an end to benami transactions, and to empower the government to recover such property, defining benami transactions, the legislature intends to prohibit all persons from entering into such transactions.

The bill further seeks to ensure that if any person enters into a benami transaction to evade tax or avoid payment to creditors, the ultimate beneficial owner and persons who abet or induce any person to undertake such transaction, suffer rigorous punishment.

National Assembly on Wednesday passed Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill 2016, to further amend Bar Council and Legal Practitioners Act 1973.

The bill moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid provides that the federal government and provincial governments may make grants-in-aid to Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council, Provincial Bar Councils and the Bar Associations as they may deem fit, having regard to the total number of advocates on the roll of Bar Council or Bar Associations and in certain cases keeping in view also the requirements of a particular Bar Council or Association in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

This bill also seeks to rectify an anomaly created by the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act 2014 wherein the number of seats for Punjab Bar Council in the said act had remained un-amended.

Minister for Human Rights, Kamran Michael piloted the bill to provide for constitution of a National Commission on the Rights of Child [The National Commission on the Rights of the Child Bill, 2016] in the House.

However, the bill was strongly opposed by all opposition parties including PPP, PTI, ANP, MQM and JI. Those who opposed the bill included Yousaf Talpur, Shazia Marri, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Ghulam Ahmad Baliour, Sheikh Salahuddin, Jamshid Dasti, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Abdul Wasim, S A Iqbal and Sahibzada Tariqullah.

They were of the views that age limit should not be reduced from 16 year. They were of the views that they have genuine reservation over the bill and it should be sent to the committee for review.

They said in past mostly bills were passed with consensus and it should be referred back to the committee. The bill would not address the real issue rather it would create more problems, they claimed.

Zahid Hamid clarified that Syed Naveed Qamar had written a dissent note with another bill and the House had already been passed age of criminal responsibility bill.

He said Pakistan ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1990 and its Optional Protocol on Sale of Children etc, in 2011. The bill has been prepared to fulfill our obligation under different International Conventions in general and UNCRC in particular.

Kamran Michael a detailed deliberation was carried out in the committee for about one year. He said earlier a commission was set up under SRO and it was also a part of National Action Plan. The minister said the government would incorporate positive suggestions of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The bill was moved by Minister of State for Interior Baligh ur Rehman in the House. Agencies