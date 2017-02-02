I am a proud Karachiite, says governor-designate Zubair

KARACHI: Designated governor of Sindh and Chairman Privatisation Commission (PC) Mohammad Zubair said he is a proud citizen of Karachi who belongs to Urdu-speaking community.

Dispelling the propaganda on social media regarding his ethnicity, the designated governor said on micro-blogging website that he is not from Punjab; instead, he is from Karachi.

Zubair, who has been named as the next governor of Sindh, lauded Punjab as a dynamic place to live in, adding he has been living in Karachi since December 1971 after his father retired from Pakistan Army.

It should be mentioned here that the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) named Zubair, elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, for the position.

It should be mentioned here that the position fell vacant after the former Sindh governor Justice (retd) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui passed away on January 11.

The former judge of Supreme Court, who replaced Ishratul Ibad Khan as the 31st governor of Sindh, could not perform as the governor as he fell ill soon after taking oath of his office.

Earlier, Zubair tweeted that he has reached Karachi to take charge of his new responsibilities as governor Sindh. INP