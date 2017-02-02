CM reviews progress on projects to be showcased in KP sponsored road-show in Beijing

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak Wednesday reviewed the progress on projects of different departments for showcasing in the upcoming Beijing road-show likely to be held by the end of March.

The Chief Minister directed to make the achievements of the provincial government fruitful relating to the CPEC and therefore it was necessary that the departments work beyond their targets and plan their projects effectively. He expressed these while presiding over a meeting.

Pervez Khattak said that the people of this province had a history of sufferings and the province was denied of its constitutional rights that he attributed to the criminal negligence of the previous rulers.

The present government had stopped repeating the history.

Whatever achievements the government made were for the public and must reach them.

He said that Reshakai and Hattar industrial zones and other projects that became part of the CPEC would continue to be the major achievements of the present government.

He said, “We will construct our part of the road of CPEC linking Gilgit, Chitral and Chakdara”.

He directed to give final shape to the power projects of 1700 MW of electricity in Malakand and Hazara which had already been made part of the CPEC. He said that the government had given three power projects to FWO that would cost US dollars 2.024 billion and produce 800 Mega Watt of electricity.

He also directed to complete the feasibility report of railway track for the approved projects under the CPEC.

Pervez Khattak also directed for the feasibility of circular railway track for the greater Peshawar Valley connecting Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Malakand. He directed for the accelerated work on the economic zones of DIKhan and Jalozai.

He said his government succeeded in winning the case of the province on the CPEC front.

He lamented that certain politicians had a misguided agenda presenting distorted facts before the people alleging that the previous rulers did nothing for the province and the people but the present government within a short span of time achieved a lot of things for the province.

He was hopeful that CPEC had taken the strategic importance to the new heights.

The foreign investors were taking interest to invest in Projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said that CPEC would bring about a multi-facted prosperity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It will boost industrialization and developed the provincial economy and will create jobs for the jobless of the province.

CPEC will take the province to different heights of development and it will become the center of trade and economic activities connecting the whole region. APP