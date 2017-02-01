Vokes extends Burnley’s home form, Leicester woes

BURNLEY: Wales striker Sam Vokes hit a late winner to snap Burnley’s 10-match winless streak against defending Premier League champions Leicester on Tuesday.

Vokes got on the end of a Michael Keane headed pass to tap in from close range in the 87th minute with the game looking set for a goalless draw.

The result, a fifth consecutive win at Turf Moor, extended Burnley’s remarkable home record of nine wins and 28 points from 13 games, a record only bettered only by the Premier League’s current top three.

But it meant that Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester now enjoy the worst record after 23 games by a reigning top-flight champion, with five wins, six draws and 12 defeats, eclipsing the Ipswich side of 1962-63.

It was Leicester’s 14th away game without a win, their worst league run since an 18-match spell between December 2004 and October 2005. They also failed to score for a fourth consecutive league game.