Two killed, five wounded in Karachi building collapse

KARACHI: Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Neelam Colony due to a gas cylinder blast in wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Rescue sources, five people including two children were shifted to Civil Hospital’s burn ward, a private news channel reported.

According to hospital authorities, two of the injured had 90 percent burns on their bodies.

The deceased were identified as Zeenat and Azeem.

Police have started the investigation of the incident.