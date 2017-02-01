Trump picks conservative Gorsuch for Supreme Court to shape rulings on abortion, gun control

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has picked the federal appeals court judge, Neil Gorsuch, for a lifetime job on the American Supreme Court with the view to restore the court’s conservative majority.

The nomination has been made clearly to shape rulings on thorny issues like gun control, abortion, death penalty and religious.

The 49-year-old from Colorado is likely to face confirmation battle in the US Senate as top democrat Chuck Schumer has vowed to mount a procedural hurdle that needs 60 votes in the 100-member house.

Meanwhile, Liberal groups are set to reject Gorsuch. On the other hand, Republicans and conservative groups praised the nominee.

It is pertinent to mention here that Neil Gorsuch is a son of former official associated with the Reagan administration.

He is the youngest nominee to the Supreme Court since last two decades.