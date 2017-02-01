Sindh Governor-designate calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Governor-designate of Sindh Mohammad Zubair called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the governor-designate on his new assignment and assured him of his full support.

Mohammad Zubair thanked the prime minister for the reposed in him and assured the PM that he will leave no stone unturned to serve the people of Sindh. The Governor-designate will be sworn in on Thursday the 2nd of February at the Sindh Governor House.

Zubair, an IBA graduate, proved his mettle in the professional sector where he spent 26 years with IBM from 1981 to 2007, working in various capacities in Rome, Milan, Paris and Dubai. In 1998 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for IBM Pakistan and was later elevated to CFO IBM Middle East/Africa Region in 2004.

After joining PML-N, he was part of Tax Reforms Media Committee between 2012-2013. In July 2013, he was appointed Chairman of Board of Investment where he served till December that year. INP