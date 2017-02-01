Sindh Assembly adopts bill to protect children against corporal punishment

KARACHI: The provincial assembly of Sindh Tuesday passed The Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill-2015 into law unanimously, making provisions for the protection of children against corporal punishment by any person.

The bill was moved by the PML-F MPA Mahtab Akbar Shah Rashdi.

The session commenced with Acting Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza in the chair.

The bill reads, “It is necessary to make provisions for the protection of children against corporal punishment by any person, at work place, in all types of educational institutions including formal, non-formal, and religious both public and private, in child care institutions including foster care, rehabilitation centres and any other alternative care settings both public and private, and in the juvenile justice system.’

It further describes that any person under the age of eighteen years means “Child”.

While, the bill stated regarding the penalties that Minor Penalties (I) Censure, (II) withholding, for a specific period, promotion or increment, otherwise than for unfitness for promotion or financial advancement in accordance with the rules or orders pertaining to the services or post, (III) stoppage from promotion, for a specific period, at an efficiency bar in the time-scale, otherwise than for unfitness to cross such bar; and (IV) recovery from pay of the whole or any part of any pecuniary loss cause to government by negligence or breach of orders.

Major Penalties will be (I) demotion to a lower post or time-scale, or to a lower stage in a time scale, (II) compulsory retirement, (III) removal from service and (IV) dismissal from service.

The provincial government shall devise a comprehensive system for the enforcement and monitoring of the act in private institutions whether registered or unregistered which will be prescribed.

All private institutions shall formulate a complaint system to address corporal punishment.

On the occasion, Mover of the bill said that the purpose of the bill is to ensure the dignity of children. She thanked the members for approving the bill in the better interest of the children.

Sindh Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the provincial assembly has passed approximately 5 to 6 private bills so far. He said this is called democracy in which all can present and get passed bills and resolutions.

During question hour regarding food department, Senior Minister for Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro replying to a question said that food authority will be formed to maintain food quality in the province. To another question he said that Thar district is non-producing area of wheat and the government through its own arrangements shifted wheat from various surplus district to Thar to meet out the requirement of area in 2010 to 2013.

Replying to another question on number of complaints against flour mills during last five years alon with action taken against them, he said that no any complaint received against those.

Answering a question regarding 8 sacked officers from service on corruption charges in 2014 in the department, he said that only one officer shoukat Ali Soomro, Additional District Food controller (BS-16) of Karachi Food Region was Compulsory Retired form service.

The assembly also passed The Etihad University Bill-2017 and six resolutions. APP