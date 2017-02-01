Political powers must join hand to fight corruption, poverty: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday urged political parties to fight against corruption, inflation, unemployment and poverty instead of fighting each other. He said the ruling family wanted to hide evidences in the Panama Papers’ case through Qatari letters.

Sirajul Haq made the statement outside the Supreme Court (SC) building after adjournment of hearing of Panama Papers’ case due to ailment of honourable justice Azmat Saeed. He expressed hopes that the apex court to give verdict within next 3-4 days after resuming the hearing. The JI Ameer prayed for early health recovery of Justice Azmat Saeed.

Sirajul Haq reiterated that Jamaat-e-Islami is fighting war against corruption which will be continued till its complete elimination from the country. He added whole nation has responsibility too to fight for elimination of corruption.

Sirajul Haq said revelations of leaked Panama Papers exposed involvement of ruling family of Pakistan. He added JI contacted the apex court in order to hold trial of the government and opposition. He said accountability of 600 Pakistanis was also necessary who were named in Panama Papers.

He requested the apex court to hold accountability of all others who were named in Panama Papers during the hearing of second petition. He urged elimination of all corruption elements from the society besides imposition of strict penalties. He said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was fighting against corruption since 10 months as nothing else was on top priority for the nation to remove corruption and bringing back looted treasury of the country.