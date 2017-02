ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has postponed hearing of Panama Papers case over the ill-health of one of member judge of the larger bench hearing the case till Monday.

Justice Azmat Saeed Khosa was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday night due to heart problem. The judge had undergone a successful angioplasty at the the hospital, where doctors have advised him 24-hour rest.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.