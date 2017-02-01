Pakistan, Palestine demand implementation of UNSC Resolution 2334 against Israeli settlements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Palestine on Tuesday called upon the international community to implement the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2334 that demands Israeli to end its settlements in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint press stakeout at the PM House stressed that “enduring peace in Middle East could not be achieved without just solution of the Palestine-Israel dispute”. Nawaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community’s sincere efforts for sustainable peace in middle east,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Palestine issue was a long-standing issue on the UN agenda and needed a practical solution.

“The establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of international agreed parametres, the pre-1967 borders and the Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital is only sustainable guarantee to peace,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the Oslo Accord outlining the land peace and international community’s consensus in favour of the two-state solution remained unimplemented just as the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of new Palestinian Complex at Diplomatic Enclave.

“This architecturally aesthetic project would be a living symbol of our brotherly relationship and expression of solidarity of our two countries,” he said. APP