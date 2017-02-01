Pak Suzuki discontinue booking of Cultus

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motors has announced to discontinue the booking of its 1,000cc hatchback car, Cultus, with effect from February 1, 2017.



“We are discontinuing booking of Suzuki Cultus with immediate effect”, General Manager of Pakistan Suzuki Motors Ltd, Azam Mirza said adding that all pending orders would be served as per commitment.

The company is intended to replace Suzuki Cultus with 1,000cc Celerio. The company had introduced Suzuki Cultus in the year 2000, replacing Suzuki Khyber.

The exciting hatchback Suzuki Celerio debuted in November 2013 at the Thailand International Motor Expo and later launched in February 2014 at the Auto Expo in New Dehli.

The Suzuki Celerio is built completely on a new platform and features a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder engine which goes by the name of K10B. The new engine comes from the next generation of the award-winning K-series engine family called the K-Next series.

The car is specially designed for city driving and is equipped with a one of its kind automated manual transmission.

The new transmission system offers a manual transmission with a clutchless experience, meaning the driver can seamlessly change gears without having the need to depress the clutch pedal. Suzuki Celerio Pakistan might come with CVT.

Pak Suzuki has already announced its plans to start local production of Suzuki Alto 660cc by 2018 to replace its iconic Mehran 800cc.

The dynamics of the auto industry of Pakistan are changing for the better and we are hoping that the year 2017 would mark the revival of the local auto industry in the country.