No need of endorsement from India over Hafiz Saeed: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the statement of Ministry of External Affairs, India, regarding detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Spokesperson of the Interior Ministry Wednesday said Pakistan does not need any certification or endorsement from India over the recent actions it has taken in relation to Hafiz Saeed.

The Spokesperson said that as a matter of record, the actions taken by the Government of Pakistan have been carried out as per obligations vis-a-vis listing of Jamat-u-Dawa under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

He said that various actions that needed to be taken under the relevant Resolution i.e arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze were not carried out for some reasons by the previous governments.

The Spokesperson said that India has constantly been using Hafiz Saeed’s political activities as a tool to malign Pakistan.

The international community should take notice and understand that Pakistan is a democratic society where judiciary takes free, independent and transparent decisions.

If indeed India is serious about its allegations, it should come up with concrete evidence against Hafiz Mohammad Saeed which is sustainable in court of law in Pakistan or for that matter anywhere in the world.

Mere casting aspersions and leveling allegations without any corroborating evidence would not help the cause of peace in the region, said the Spokesman Interior Ministry.

The Spokesperson further said that Pakistan is still looking for justification and explanation from India as to how all the accused involved in Samjhota Express bombing where 68 Pakistani nationals lost their lives, have gone scot-free.

The involvement of Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and Hindu extremist leaders like Swami Aseemanand of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the Samjhota Express terrorist incident is a matter of record and has been widely reported in the international press without any positive response from India.