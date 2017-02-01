Nisar urges to ensure CPEC security

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar has met CPEC Special Security Division Head Major General Abid Rafiq.

According to interior Ministry Spokesperson, both sides exchanged views over matters pertaining to measures taken for CPEC security and special security division. Chaudhary Nisar said that all needs will be fulfilled to deal with internal and external threats, besides CPEC’s security will be ensured at any cost.

Interior Minister said that providing security to CPEC and the people associated with it is top priority of the government.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only bring an economic revolution in the region but also the project will be a great example for other countries. INP