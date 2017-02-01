National leadership shows solidarity with Kashmiris, demands implementation of UN resolutions in occupied Kashmir

By Our Reporter

ISLAMABAD: National leaders attending All Parties Kashmir Conference led by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq expressed aims to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris till its independence. Kashmiris have continued a historical struggle for their rights while promises for provision of self-determination rights on basis of United Nations (UN) resolutions must be fulfilled at its earliest.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan organised All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad to highlight Kashmir issue which was chaired by JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq on Tuesday.

The APC was attended and addressed by top political and religious leadership including renowned personalities of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC). Maulana Samiul Haq, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Javed Hashmi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Liaqat Baloch, Nayyer Bukhari, Abdul Rasheed Turrabi, Mir Tahir Masood, Hamid Mir, Rafiq Dar, Saqib Akbar, Allama Arif Wahidi, Sardar Ateeq Ahmed Khan, Hafiz Akif Saeed, Ijazul Haq, General Retd. Muhammad Anwar, Maulana Saeed Yousuf, Sahibzada Yaqub, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Hafiz Abdul Razzaq Ropari, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Hamid Mir, Sardar Aijaz Afzal Khan, Noorul Bari, Arshad Nadeem Advocate, Inayatullah Shumali, Mushtaq Ahmed Advocate, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Samiya Raheel Qazi, Aisha Syed, Rifaat Syed, Rifaat Aziz, Mishaal Malik and various other national and journalistic figures addressed the APC.

Senator Sirajul Haq, while addressing the conference, expressed sorrow over non-representation of the federal government in the APC. He said non-representation of the government showed international pressure on Pakistan regarding the Kashmir dispute. Kashmiris have always expressed their love by waving flags of Pakistan, he added, all political and religious parties got united on one-point agenda of Kashmir. He urged Pakistan government to envisage concrete policies and strategies for independence of Kashmir. He also urged for appointment of foreign minister to highlight Kashmir issue on international level.

While addressing the conference, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq said whole nation was standing besides Kashmiris and their struggle to get self-determination right.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said they are united on Kashmir issue. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General and Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that India has not considered Pakistan as a country since its independence. He demanded provision of self-determination right to Kashmiris in order to establish firm peace across the region.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Kashmir dispute received latest attention due to sacrifices of Kashmiri freedom fighters [Mujahideen]. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) and Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan President, Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, said sacrifice of Buhan Muzaffar Wani once again highlighted Kashmir dispute across the globe. He said Kashmiris were fighting for integrity of Pakistan. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said all political parties have single stance for Kashmir dispute. He urged to play solid role in implementation of UN resolution for Kashmir.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) AJK Ameer, Abdul Rasheed Turrabi said that the new wave of revolution and intifada after martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani will continue till independence of Kashmir. He demanded India to announce withdrawal of military troops in occupied Kashmir besides removal of black laws and provision of self-determination right.

The conference unanimously approved declaration to condemn state terrorism by India, continuous imposition of curfew, usage of pellet guns which deprived around 15,000 Kashmiri youths of eight sight, demolition of hospitals and arrests of top leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Yaseen Malik, Asia Andrabi and other Hurriyet figures.

The conference also expressed concerns over Indian strategy against Muslim majority region through settlement of non-state residents which violated UN resolutions. The United Nations (UN) and international community was demanded to pressurise India for implementation of resolution.

Participants of the APC unanimously demanded the federal government to envisage strategy for making Kashmiris’ struggle conclusive after holding consultation with national and Kashmiri leadership. It was also demanded to the federal government to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 on state and public levels. Moreover, resolutions to support Kashmir cause should be approved in parliament, provincial assemblies, as well as AJK and GB assemblies.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should deliver his address in joint session of assembly and council to clarify national stance on Kashmir. It was urged to pose Kashmir issue on top priority during bilateral dialogues with India.