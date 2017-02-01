JI rejects hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has strictly criticized the continuous hike in petroleum products and rejected the recent rise announced by the federal finance minister.

In a response to the recent rise, the JI leader said in a statement that the recent hike is evident on the fact that the rulers are engage only in the struggle of their political survival and they people are out of their priority list.

He further said that the government has been increasing the miseries of people, particularly since the beginning of the current calendar year.

Engr. Naeem said that common men are already facing acute financial hardships due to the domestic situations as well as inflation and corruption, while the government and ministers are busy on pursuing the agenda of safeguarding monitory benefits of their families and their masters.

He demanded of the government to withdraw the recent hike in petroleum prices and take concrete steps to mitigate the miseries of people and reverse the killer impacts of inflation, instead of making towering but baseless claims as well as lip service to mislead innocent people.

Rejecting the federal finance minister’s claims regarding economy, he raised the issue that a liter of petrol is cost around Rs35 to the government and the government sale it out at around Rs70.

He also lambasted the government for rising prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). He said that the government is hand in gloves with CNG stations owners.