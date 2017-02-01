Iran warns US not to ‘create new tensions’ over missiles

TEHRAN: French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault says continued tests are ‘contrary to the spirit’ of nuclear accord

Russia on Tuesday said that a reported ballistic missile test by Iran does not contravene a United Nations resolution on Tehran’s nuclear program, as the Security Council was set to hold emergency consultations on the alleged test-firing of a medium-range missile.

“Such actions, if they took place, do not breach the resolution,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax news agency, saying demands for UN talks were aimed at “heating up the situation”.

The emergency consultations were to be held at the request of the US, after Israel’s UN ambassador called for council action, saying that the test violated UN resolutions barring Iran from launching ballistic missiles that could have a nuclear capability.

Ryabkov said that Moscow had not confirmed the missile test took place.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, meanwhile, voiced concern over the test at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Tuesday.

“France has expressed its concern at Iran’s continuation of its ballistic missile tests on several occasions,” Ayrault said.

He said the continued tests are “contrary to the spirit” of the Security Council resolution which enshrined a landmark July 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, and “hamper the process of restoring the confidence established by the Vienna agreement.”

A Security Council resolution adopted a few days after the 2015 nuclear agreement bars Iran from developing missiles “designed to carry nuclear warheads.”

Iran has said its missiles would never carry a nuclear warhead as it has no plans to develop atomic weapons, but military officials have insisted on expanding the country’s missile program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United States against “creating new tensions” with Tehran over ballistic missiles tests.

US President Donald Trump has promised to strengthen ties with Israel and has sharply criticized the Iran nuclear deal that led to a lifting of many international sanctions against Tehran.

Russia co-signed the nuclear deal and enjoys good ties with Tehran, which is fighting alongside Moscow’s forces in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad.

The Kremlin is also, however, looking for better ties with the US after Trump pledged to bolster relations after they slumped to their worst level since the Cold War over the Ukraine crisis.

Britain, France and the United States have all sought council action over Iranian missiles launches last year, but Russia and China opposed discussion of possible sanctions that they argued would jeopardize the hard-fought nuclear deal.—Agencies