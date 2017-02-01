Indian troops martyr 13 youth in January

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 13 Kashmiri youth during the last month of January.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service Wednesday, one of those martyred was killed in a fake encounter.

As many as 63 people were injured due to the use of brute force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel against peaceful protesters while 93 civilians including Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested.

Indian forces’ personnel also destroyed nine residential houses and disgraced three women during the period.