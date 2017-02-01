Concern raised over plight of detainees in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Tuesday expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

According to KMS, Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiri prisoners were being subjected to unlawful, undemocratic and unethical imprisonment and judicial institutions were being used as a tool to protract their detention.

He said virtually courts had been assigned the job to delay cases, thereby prolonging the already snail’s pace of judicial proceedings.

The APHC chairman also strongly condemned the continued house arrest of senior Hurriyet leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and re-arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet leaders, Shakir Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Amin Parray and Javed Ahmad Phelay.

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a delegate session of youth wing of his party, Awami Action Committee, in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir had been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination for the past several decades and Kashmiri youth were fore-runners of this movement.

Resistance leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rashed, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Saleem Zargar and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo visited Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar, and paid tributes to teenage Wamiq Farooq on his 7th martyrdom anniversary. Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said it was due to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs that the Kashmir dispute was echoing at the global forums. Wamiq Farooq, a student of 7th class, was killed after being hit in the head by a teargas shell fired at him by Indian police near Ghani Memorial Stadium in Srinagar on this day in 2010. Agencies