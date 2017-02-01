Careem, Uber declared illegal by Punjab and Sindh governments

KARACHI: A day after the Punjab government declared the services of mobile-application taxi service providers Careem, Uber and A-One as illegal, the Sindh government on Tuesday also sought legal action against these companies.

The Sindh government has declared the use of private cars as taxis without the mandatory legal permits as “illegal” and has contacted PTA as it seeks to block Careem’s mobile app.

Transport Secretary Taha Farooqui said in a statement that he wrote five letters to Careem management as a warning but received no reply.

The provincial government has also initiated action against Uber to bring the app within ‘official compliance’.

According to the Transport Secretary, private cars would need to be made commercial in order to be used as taxis. Owners of the cars would be required to obtain fitness certificates for the cars. Route permits would be needed before the cars can be used as taxis, he added.

Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Shah in an interview said that in Sindh, Uber and Careem had not been banned, adding that they had only been sent notices to comply with route permit and excise and taxation department challans. These challans, he said, need to be paid along with certain requirements they need to fulfill in order for private vehicles to be used for providing commercial transport services.

When asked why the government had suddenly sprung into action against the two companies when the existing transport infrastructure in the province and Karachi was in a dire state, Shah acknowledged that the state of existing transport in the metropolis was not a better option compared to the options provided by Careem and Uber.

However, he stressed that unlike Punjab, the services had not been banned and only compliance notices had been sent to the companies.

The Punjab government on Monday declared the services of Careem and Uber ‘illegal’.