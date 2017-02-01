Bilawal warns Trump against travel ban on Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday warned the Trump administration against including his country in the list of travel ban nations, saying such a move will create a “host of hostilities” between the two countries.

Bilawal’s remarks came as the White House is seeking to expand the list of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens have been barred from entering the US.

“As far as the ban is concerned, I believe it only has detrimental effects on the countries it has included and if that is extended to Pakistan it will create a whole host of hostilities,” Bilawal told a Washington audience while speaking at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on Monday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was responding to a question on whether Pakistan can be included in a list of seven nations as per an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last week. INP