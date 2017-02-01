Agreement made on number of caretaker cabinet members: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, met at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee meeting was chaired by Convener of the Committee Zahid Hamid, Minister for Climate Change and Human Rights.

Later talking to media, Zahid Hamid said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members have modified their earlier stance on Articles 62 and 63.

He said earlier members of these two parties had given a proposal for restoration of Articles 62 and 63 into its original form.

He said the committee did not reach any consensus on the proposed constitutional amendments. However, the members agreed on a caretaker cabinet, comprising ten members.