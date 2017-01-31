Zubair confirms decision over his appointment as Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of State Muhammad Zubair, Monday confirmed that competent authority had designated him as the Governor Sindh.

Talking to private news channels, the governor-designate said a summary in that regard was prepared and a notification would be issued shortly.

Muhammad Zubair, who holds portfolio of Minister of State for Privatization/Chairman Privatization Commission, expressed his willingness to work for the speedy development and welfare of the province in collaboration with the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party.

About his new assignment, he said it would be a huge responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good governance in the province.

Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.

He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such activities.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Wadha told a TV channel that Muhammad Zubair was an educated person and enjoyed good repute.

Asad Umar, another central leader of PTI, also felicitated Muhammad Zubair upon his designation as the next governor of Sindh province. APP