Regime crushing genuine voices for freedom

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the puppet regime in connivance with Bharatiya Janata Party is implementing RSS agenda by crushing and curbing genuine voices for freedom in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even elderly and minors were booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act by the authorities to please their masters in New Delhi.

He cited the case of 75-year old Abdul Rashid Wani, who is languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar, despite multiple ailments and pointed out that the law is being used despite that it has been declared dreaded, heartless and unlawful by international community.

An anti-India protest demonstration was held at Abi Guzar in Srinagar, today. The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israeli-type settlements in the name of Pandit colonies in the territory.