Public holiday announced on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 to express solidarity with the struggling Kashmiri people.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Day signifies Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The government has announced a holiday on the day.

Various religious and political parties will hold rallies and demonstrations across the city on Feb 5 to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, voice support for the Kashmiris struggle for their right to self-determination.

Jamaat-e-Islami Sukkur Chapter has planned a “Kashmir Solidarity Rally” which will be addressed by its senior leaders including Ameer JI Molana Hizbullah Jakhro, Mumataz Hussain Sehto and others.

According to Molana Hizbullah, a large number of people, including women and children will participate in the rally which will start from Clock Tower Chowk to Sukkur Press Club.

On the occasion, he said carrying banners and placards, the participants would chant slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities in the held valley and demanded liberation of occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, All Pakistan Muslim League, besides other organisations will also hold protest rallies and demonstrations across the northern Sindh to mark the day.