PM for extending national health programme to entire country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said access to quality health-care services was the inherent right of every Pakistani, which was unfortunately denied to them for long.

It is only through provision of quality and affordable health services that the nation can achieve its full potential and gains on the economic and social fronts, he added.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on the implementation of Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP), here at PM House.

“We want to reach out to the poorest of the poor with a comprehensive package of curative health services, as I believe that the combination of diseases and poverty could be lethal for any poor family. We will break this deadly nexus between poverty and diseases”, he added.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of National Health Services for extending the programme to the entire country including FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK with stringent monitoring system and zero tolerance for inefficiency at the implementation level.

He said that the federal government will implement the programme in the entire country as the remote areas of KPK and Sindh are more vulnerable to diseases and the prevailing poverty in those areas does not allow people to afford health care facilities.

The Prime Minister said, “Our government will ensure sustainability of this program through uninterrupted and continuous flow of public sector resources. I do not want the pace of this crucially vital programme to be hampered by lack of resources as there is nothing more dearer to me than the success of this initiative.” Appreciating the supportive role of NADRA and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to this landmark initiative, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all technical partners of PMNHP, including World Health Organization, World Bank and GIZ. The PM’s National Health Programme has been launched and services have been commenced in 11 districts namely Islamabad, Quetta, Lasbela, Loralai, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Skardu, Diamer, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Narowal. So far more than 800,000 families have been enrolled in the PMNHP and more than 12,000 individuals have been treated for various illnesses from empanelled hospitals. APP