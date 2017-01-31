Panama Leaks case: Ishaq Dar ‘cannot stand trial again’ in Hudaibiya reference, says lawyer

ISLAMABAD: During hearing of Panama Leaks’ case, Justice Asif Khosa on Monday said that no justification over the money came for Dubai factory has been presented in the court.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

Justice Ijaz ordered Hussain Nawaz to provide companies’ record over which the lawyer said those who level allegations should be responsible of presenting the evidence.

Justice Khosa remarked that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had discussed about having plethora of evidence but no one is telling the court about the source of 12 million dirhams.

Justice Ijaz directed to bring all the record in the court in order to reveal the truth.

During the hearing, details of property distribution after Mian Sharif’s death were presented to the judges in a sealed envelope.

Salman Akram Raja told the court that four flats in London are under Hussain Nawaz’s ownership over which, the bench remarked that reality can only be revealed after bringing facts in the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also submitted record pertaining to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s apology in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference in Supreme Court.

NAB Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer presented details of Dar’s apology stating that on April 20, 2000, the minister requested for forgiveness and his confession statement was recorded on April 25. Dar had confessed to his alleged involvement in the money laundering of $14.86 million on the behalf of Sharif family, NAB prosecutor said.

Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer Shahid Hamid told the court that petition seeking disqualification of Ishaq Dar was submitted in Islamabad High Court (IHC) which was later dismissed by the court.

Presenting his arguments before the bench, Dar’s counsel Shahid Hamid asserted that his client cannot be disqualified on the basis of these allegations because the money laundering case against him had been dropped.

“He [Ishaq Dar] cannot be disqualified based on allegations,” the advocate said. “Ishaq Dar did not hold public office when allegations of money laundering were made.”

Hamid maintained that Dar’s confessional statement could not be used against him since he had been acquitted in the Hudaibiya reference.

Soon after the Oct 12, 1999, coup, in which the then Nawaz Sharif government was sent packing, Dar was put under house arrest and he had remained detained for 23 months.

“They (Pervez Musharraf government) even asked him (Dar) to cooperate by offering that if he plays ball with them he will be inducted into the then government,” the counsel had claimed.

The NAB Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer Dar, who had been summoned to court Friday, today recorded a statement in court.

Justice Asif Saeed asked whether Ishaq Dar had written the request himself. The bench further inquired why no appeals were registered by the NAB, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan or the State Bank of Pakistan. The prosecutor general told the court that it was decided during a NAB session that no appeals would be registered in the Hudaibiya case.

The prosecutor general was ordered to submit the minutes of the NAB session he was referring to in court. The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday, 31st January. INP