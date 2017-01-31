Judiciary used as a tool to prolong detentions in IOK: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the illegally detained Kashmiris are subjected to unlawful, undemocratic and unethical imprisonment and judicial institutions are being used as a tool to prolong their detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Held Srinagar said that judiciary was supposed to provide workable justice to needy but these institutions too were misused by the puppet administration.

He said that virtually courts had been assigned the job to delay cases, thereby prolonging the already snail’s pace of judicial proceedings. “This well-coordinated conspiracy of the bureaucracy has jeopardized and threatened the general psyche of both inmates as well as their families,” he said.

The APHC Chairman said that family members of these detainees during interaction with him disclosed the woeful account about the prisoners and said that though they had filed petitions challenging their detention, but instead of providing justice, courts just for the sake of formalities, put cases on hearings.

They said that after winter vacations the cases were in final stage and they were expecting release of their dear ones, however without assigning any proper reason these cases were deferred and put for next hearing, he added.

The octogenarian leader said that the delaying tactics adopted by the puppet administration and judiciary were painful, unjustified and unacceptable. He said that people in the occupied territory were facing the worst type of state-terrorism; thousands were languishing in jails and were approaching these judicial institutions for justice. “It is very sad and what is alternative if they won’t get any justice and respite from these courts?” he asked.

The APHC Chairman also strongly condemned the re-arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet leaders including Shakir Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Amin Parray and Javed Ahmad Phelay. He said that despite quashing of their detention under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and their release, they were re-arrested and shifted to Kathua jail.

Syed Ali Gilani said that Muhammad Amin Parray was seriously ill and one of his legs had developed severe infection and persistently oozing puss and despite his ailment, police shifted him to Kathua jail. he appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter.