Infrastructure projects backbone for growing economy: PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Monday said the infrastructure projects were the backbone of a growing economy and essential for facilitating masses.

He was chairing a high-level meeting which reviewed the progress of new Islamabad international airport project and its allied infrastructure.

Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi informed that 95 per cent work on the airport terminal building had been completed and during March this year all civil works would be completed.

Thereafter, the facility would undergo extensive testing to conform with the international standards and by July 2017, the airport would be ready for operations, said a press release of the PM Office media wing.

The Prime Minister was further apprised that the new airport would have a capacity of handling 4,500 passengers at a time with 15 docking stations where two A-380 aircrafts would be able to dock simultaneously.

The new airport would have state-of-the-art facilities including cargo handling, safety and security, passenger facilitation and parking, he was told.

As regards allied infrastructure for the new airport, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar updated that the new airport was being provided main road access from both Motorways M-1 and M-2 and also from main GT Road (N-5).

Moreover, it would also have access from Islamabad Metro which would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 14 this year, along with new Islamabad international airport.

The Prime Minister directed that no compromise should be made on the quality work of these facilities, access roads and the Metro bus link as it would be a sign of Pakistan’s progress in the eyes of visiting foreigners.

The Prime Minister was also informed that work on the new terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore would start in March this year.

The meeting was attended by Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Secretary to the PM and other senior officials. APP