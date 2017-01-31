If we conclude, then Hussain didn’t tell the whole truth: SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday resumed the hearing of high level Panama Leaks case with Hussain Nawaz’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja continued arguments in the Court.

The court during the hearing remarked that if we conclude, then Hussain Nawaz didn’t tell the whole truth. Salam Akram argued that if Hussain hiding something, could Prime Minister be punished instead of him?

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked Prime Minister’s counsel stated Nawaz’s speech was political while Makhdum Ali Khan said it was a general speech.

