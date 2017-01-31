Cancer on rise in developing countries: Study

ISLAMABAD: Cancer is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, what is less recognized and understood is the significant growth of cancer in the developing world.

Only two decades ago, the percentage of new cases was similar for developed and developing regions.

Today, 55 percent of new cases arise in developing nations- a figure that could reach 60 percent by 2020 and 70 percent by 2050.

Unless a shift in mindset occurs-with those committed to global health investing more in cancer information, prevention, screening, and treatment-the number of new cancer cases worldwide will grow from around 12 million today to 15 million in 2020, with much of that growth occurring in developing nations, the telegraph reported.

In low- and middle-income countries, the high incidence of malignant tumors related to communicable diseases, such as the human papilloma virus (HPV), reflects a dearth of reliable systems for disease control and screening services.

By contrast, the increasing incidence of lung, breast, and colorectal cancer is largely the result of demographic and lifestyle changes, including longer life expectancy and accelerated urbanization, which in turn leads to reproductive patterns (pregnancy at older ages, low prevalence of breastfeeding) and lifestyles (tobacco consumption, high calorie intake, alcohol abuse) associated with several forms of cancer.

The global health agenda remains focused primarily on communicable diseases and the traditional identification of international health with infectious disease control.

We need, however, to adopt a more comprehensive view. First, the separation between communicable and noncommunicable diseases is not as clear-cut as it was once thought.

According to WHO, one-fifth of all cancers worldwide are caused by chronic infections produced by agents such as, HPV, hepatitis B virus, and Helicobacter pylori.

In addition, noncommunicable diseases and injuries are increasingly prevalent in the developing world. Problems only of the poor-such as common infections, undernutrition, and maternal deaths-are no longer the only problems of the poor.

Impoverished groups also suffer the highest rates of many chronic ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and mental disorders.