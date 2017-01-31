Brussels bombing suspect charged in France over Paris attacks

PARIS: Mohamed Abrini, the “man in the hat” bombing suspect caught on security cameras during the Brussels airport attack, has been charged in France over the November 2015 jihadist massacres in Paris, his lawyers said Monday.

Belgium handed Abrini over to the French authorities for a day so that he could face charges related to the deaths of 130 people in the French capital.

The 32-year-old was taken under armed guard to the Palais de Justice in Paris where he was charged by an investigating magistrate. A Belgian national of Moroccan origin, he was arrested in Brussels in April over his suspected involvement in the March 22 Brussels attacks and the Paris killings, both of which were claimed by the Islamic State group. Belgian investigators have said the Brussels airport and metro bombers who killed a total of 32 people were part of the same Brussels-based cell that orchestrated the Paris attacks. Dubbed the “man in the hat” from images caught on security cameras, Abrini fled Brussels airport without detonating his suitcase bomb, prosecutors say. His accomplices Najim Laachraoui and Ibrahim El Bakraoui set off their explosives, killing 16 people and themselves. Belgian authorities have already charged Abrini over the massacres in the French capital, leading his lawyers to complain that he risks being tried twice for the same acts. Two days before the Paris attacks, he was seen at a petrol station north of Paris with prime suspect Salah Abdeslam. Abdeslam is believed to be the only survivor of the jihadist team behind the carnage at the French capital’s Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and a handful of bars and cafes. A Belgian-born French national Abdeslam is suspected of driving one of the vehicles used in the attacks. He is in custody in France, where he is refusing to answer questions from investigators. The federal prosecutor’s office in Belgium confirmed that Abrini had been “surrendered” to French authorities for a day “in the framework of the investigation related to the attacks in Paris on 13 November 2015.”—APP